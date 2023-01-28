President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised not to make a trip to Kano state where he plans to commission some projects

The advice was given on Friday, January 27, by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in a state released by his media aide, Abba Anwar

Anwar said in the statement that the advice is linked to the fact that locals are going to hardship over the difficulty in obtaining new naira notes from banks

Giving reasons for his advice to President Buhari, Governor Ganduje noted that it is due to security concerns and complaints from locals about the difficulty in obtaining new naira notes.

Ganduje is scared of a crisis that might be triggered by Buhari's presence in Kano (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Ganduje fears that due to the hardship brought upon the people of the state as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s policy, the presence of the president during his visit may trigger protest and chaos eventually, The Cable reports.

In a statement released by Abba Anwar, Ganduje's media aide, it was made clear that the decision made on Friday, January 27, was reached by members of her state's legislature and other stakeholders.

The statement read partly:

“Deeply concerned with the hardship caused by the limited time given for halting the use of old Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and for security reasons, Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje reveals that the state resolved and wrote to Presidency that, the visit of the President to commission some projects to be postponed.

“As we are waiting for this important visit, we found ourselves in this situation, which puts citizens into untold hardship. For security purposes, we wrote to Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kano is postponed,” the statement reads.

“We got an acknowledgment copy of the letter. People are suffering because of this policy.

“During the meeting with sections of citizens in the state, they accepted that the decision was a unanimous one. As they all spoke in support of the letter sent to the Presidency.

“Two serving senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and Barau Jibrin, Twenty members of the House of Representatives and thirty legislators from the State House of Assembly were amongst the groups that put their weight behind the governor.”

What Nigerians did after finally seeing, touching CBN's new naira notes

When the Central Bank of Nigeria decided to redesign some of Nigeria's naira notes, they most likely did not envisage the dissatisfaction that it was going to generate. Even though some seem to be okay with the reasons for the new design and the eventual look, many seem to be totally unpleased with it.

In so many quarters, there have been allegations that the new naira notes fade when it comes in contact with water. There have also arisen counter allegations by some Nigerians who have actually carried out the water test to reveal that the notes do not fade.

According to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank which is saddled with the responsibility of issuing monetary policies took too long to redesign the naira notes. He said that ordinarily, this should be done after every 5-8 years.

