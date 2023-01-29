Amid the growing calls for the extension of the swapping of old naira notes for new ones as of Tuesday, January 31, the deadline approaches, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, January 29.

According to Tribune, the CBN governor has arrived in Daura, the country home of the president in Katsina, for a meeting with Buhari.

Buhari has been in Katsina since arriving in the state on Wednesday, January 25, for the commissioning of projects started and completed by Governor Aminu Masari's administration.

According to the report, the governor of the apex bank will be meeting with Buhari in his private residence today, 11am.

The deadline for the swapping of the naira notes is just 48 hours away and it is not clear yet what the CBN governor will propose to the president as he visits.

But Emefiele is expected to obtain to get approval from President Buhari for the next line of action of the apex bank.

Legit.ng recently spoke with some traders and transport drivers on the new policy and many of them lamented the effect on their businesses.

“I am tired of this. I have to start begging people here to help me save the N7000 I have made since morning in their accounts, I don’t know if I will get it back to go to market on Monday because they say the ATMs are not dispensing,” an old woman said.

