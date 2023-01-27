Ahead of the judgement delivery by the Election Petition Tribunal over the outcome of the governorship election in Osun state, security operatives armed to the teeth have been deployed to the court, TVC reports.

According to the Punch, there is a large deployment of security officers across strategic locations in Osogbo, Osun state's capital city in preparation for the court's decision on the power tussle between the past governor Adegbeyoga Oyetola and his successor, Ademola Adeleke.

Former governor Oyetola had filed a petition challenging the emergence of Adeleke, a former senator and member of the PDP as the governor of Osun state in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

The Election Petition Tribunal is expected to deliver judgment on the application filed by Oyetola against the newly elected governor.

It was gathered that the armed officers of the Nigeria police were seen around the Osun state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, the road leading to the Osun State High Court, where the judgement will be delivered has been blocked making it difficult for staff, students and other business owners to trek a long distance before getting to their location.

The court had also ordered that only 25 representatives from both political parties would be allowed into the premises for the judgement while lawyers and journalists were given access after due identification.

As of 9:09 am, Justice Tetsea Kume led two other members of the panel into the courtroom to begin delivery of the judgement.

Source: Legit.ng