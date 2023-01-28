The senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, is backing the APC APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, though he is a PDP chieftain

However, Richard Ngene, a Labour Party member and former APC chieftain said Nnamani's support for Tinubu cannot make the APC flagbearer win in Enugu state

Ngene said Nnamani is a political featherweight who could not win a senatorial election without the backing of Governor Ugwuanyi

Enugu state - Richard Ngene, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, has said Senator Chimaroke Nnamani cannot help the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, win the state.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Ngene who recently defected to the Labour Party (LP) said Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state, has lost political relevance.

Former APC chieftain in Enugu state Richard Ngene said Senator Chimaroke Nnamani can’t help Tinubu the state. Photo credits: @ChimarokeNamani, @RichardNgene

Source: Twitter

The LP chieftain said it was the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who helped bring Nnamani back to the political limelight and allegedly sponsored his senatorial election.

Nnamani who is currently representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is backing Tinubu, the APC flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Nnamani cannot even win the president general of his community free and fair," Ngene told Legit.ng.

"He ran for Senate in 2011 under Peoples Democratic Congress, he lost. He ran again in 2015, he lost. You are a former governor and you are popular, you lost two elections. He said he was not doing again. He ran away.

"And the governor went and brought you in. Gave you the ticket, and sponsored your election. And sent you to the Senate. And now you are supporting somebody while you are riding on somebody’s back. In Igbo, we say, “If I’m backing you, you cannot back another person”. Ugwuanyi is backing Chimaroke, and Chimaroke is backing Tinubu. How can it work?"

Senator Nnamani is notorious but thinks he's popular, says Ngene

Speaking further, Ngene said Senator Nnamani does not support anything good.

"He is mistaking being notorious for being popular. He is notorious and he thinks he is popular. He is not popular, nobody knows him.

"They know him for bad things he did in Enugu as former governor," the Labour Party chieftain said.

He accused the former Enugu governor of looting billions of Naira from the state’s treasury, saying "he still has the gut to campaign for a sick presidential candidate".

"That should show you the kind of person he is. He does not support anything good," Ngene said.

The PDP recently suspended Nnamani and other party chieftains for alleged anti-party activities.

Why my name appeared on APC presidential campaign council list, Nnamani speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nnamani opened up on why his name appeared on the APC presidential campaign council list.

He said it is only the APC that recognised the south to become the president of the country in the 2023 election.

In a series of tweets, the elder statesman posited that the Igbo alliance with the north has not always been working, adding that the southeast people need to rework their political mathematics.

Source: Legit.ng