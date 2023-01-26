APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, says the opposition PDP is responsible for the lingering fuel scarcity

Tinubu made the comment while addressing APC supporters in Benue state as part of his tours across Nigeria

The APC presidential candidate took a swipe at Atiku, noting that his party - the PDP, are saboteurs

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to blackmail the federal government for illicit political advantage.

Tinubu made the comment in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, to a crowd of party supporters that graced the presidential campaign rally.

He said the PDP administration gave fuel retail licenses to their supporters and sympathisers who are now hoarding fuel to create long queues across the country to make the APC-led government look incompetent.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a media aide to Tinubu, quoted him as saying:

“They met good oil prices for 16 good years, they didn't remember gas pipelines, they are what I called saboteurs yesterday. They gave PMS license to their supporters and sympathisers. They are the ones who started creating fake queues. PDP, enough is enough.”

Taking a swipe at Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, Tinubu said:

“I am proud of what we accomplished in Lagos. I am so proud of it, I do not run off to live elsewhere. I live where my policies and programmes worked. Obi left Anambra because his policies and programmes failed.”

Tinubu assures IDPs in Benue that they would return home if he is elected

According to Sahara Reporters, Tinubu also assured Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue that if he is elected, they will be able to return to their ancestral homes.

The APC presidential candidate added that Nigerians had no business staying in IDP camps.

2023 elections: Yahaya Bello denies withdrawing support for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has debunked a report claiming that he has withdrawn his support for Tinubu.

In a post on Twitter, Bello shared a photo of the newspaper headline with the inscription 'Fake News' boldly written across the image.

Also, Barr. Felix Morka, national publicity secretary of the APC, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, January 22, described the report as fake news.

Tinubu meets APC election planning, monitoring teams ahead of 2023 elections

Recall that Tinubu met with the APC election planning and monitoring teams in preparation for the general elections on February 25 and March 11.

Addressing the party volunteers during the train-the-trainer session on Monday, January 16 in Abuja, Tinubu appreciated their efforts in agreeing to work for the party’s success in all the elections.

He noted that the APC success greatly rests on their commitment to the assignment given to them.

Source: Legit.ng