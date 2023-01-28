There are claims that during Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, he accused the Buhari-led administration is planning to work against his bid for the presidency.

The conclusion stems from the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate's outburst at the Abeokuta rally not even fuel scarcity nor the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) can stop him from winning the February 25 election.

During the rally, Tinubu was heard saying:

“Hide the petrol, hide the naira, we will still vote! We will win.

“Even if you change the ink on naira notes, what you want will not happen. We will win. That umbrella party will lose. We will take this government from them — saboteurs that are dragging power with us.”

Following this, Tinubu is said to have devised a way to save his face with Buhari by paying the president a visit in Katsina in the company of some APC governors on Thursday, January 26.

Three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday night, accompanied Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

Among those who joined Tinubu in what has been called a face-saving visit to Buhari are Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Babagana Zulum of Borno, and Dikko Umaru Radda, the APC governorship candidate in Katsina.

Source: Legit.ng