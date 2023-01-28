Ken Nnamani was unable to deliver 25% to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election

The allegation was levelled against the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain by a political analyst

He alleged that Nnamani will go to sleep because he remains PDP, and will always ensure that APC loses in Enugu state

Facts have emerged how the embattled former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost his Polling Unit in the 2019 presidential election.

According to reports, Nnamani, who is presently a member of the Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) lost his unit and ward in both national assembly and presidential election.

In his Polling Unit 003 in Amechi Ward 2 in Enugu south local government area of Enugu state, the results as announced showed that out of 102 votes, Nnamani was only able to mobilize 7 for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection.

Chief Ken Nnamani is currently embroiled in controversy, following allegations of anti - party activities. He is not alone, as a former commissioner, Joe Mmamel, and Maduka Arum are being accused by the state chapter of the APC of plotting to work for the PDP against their own party, the APC.

On Wednesday, January 25, the party's executive in Enugu State set up a 6-man Disciplinary Committee to look into petitions against Nnamani, Mmamel and Maduka Arum, who was the House of Representatives candidate of the party in 2019 for Enugu North.

Chief Robert Ngwu, the State Secretary told journalists: “The State Executive Committee of the party has forwarded all petitions and fact-finding reports to the State Disciplinary Committee for investigation and recommendation of appropriate sanctions. The party will not hesitate to suspend or expel the accused, if found guilty by the disciplinary committee.”

Ngwu noted that the state Executive Committee has also banned the Independent Campaign Council (ICC) of the party’s presidential candidate, headed by Nnamani and the former state chairman of the party, Ben Nwoye, alleging, “it is being used to sabotage APC campaign in the state and to negotiate cabinet positions with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting also banned members of the party in the state to stop further association with members of the campaign council, stressing that its existence is not in the best interest of the party.

Ngwu alleged that the trio of Nnamani, Mammel and Arum had done all in their power to sabotage the APC in the state, and would stop at nothing in ensuring that the party does not make the right impressions in the coming elections.

He said: “On January 11, 2023, Nnamani did everything to sabotage the APC, attended the presidential rally and tried to bring a masquerade, which is an apparent contradiction of the Electoral Act, which he took credit for crafting.

A political analyst who spoke stated that Nnamani had promised to deliver 25 percent of votes to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

"Despite his promise, all Nnamani was able to deliver for the president in his own very polling unit was just 7 votes. Imagine 7 votes after he was mobilised with millions to at least deliver 25 percent of Enugu State votes for Buhari.

The analyst, who preferred anonymity also said "At the moment, Chief Ken Nnamani is not just a member of the APC PCC, he is also the chairman of the Independent Campaign Council (ICC) of the APC in Enugu State. He is again promising to deliver 25% phantom votes for Bola Tinubu, and you will see, once he is mobikized, he will go to sleep because he remains PDP, and will always ensure that APC loses in Enugu State".

Chimaroke Nnamani is in the Senate for selfish reasons, Enugu youths finally declares

Meanwhile, the Enugu East Concerned Youth Forum has accused the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani of occupying their seat in the senate out of his selfish interest.

The forum made this known in a statement made available to journalists citing a video released by the senator purporting that he empowered 50 members of the constituent with a refrigerator after days of training.

The coordinator of the Forum Comrade Nnamdi Chukwu said that the senator has never engaged his district nor attracted any project to the zone since he was elected, and noted that the video in circulation was just a coordinated script to show off because the election is near. He also insisted that 50 refrigerators for 8 years in the senate is nothing but an insult to the people of Enugu East senatorial zone.

Source: Legit.ng