Abia - The Peoples Democratic Party in Abia state has fixed Saturday, February 4, for its gubernatorial primary election.

This arrangement comes on the heels of Prof Uche Ikonne's death who was the PDP's governorship candidate in the state.

According to the PDP in a statement released on Friday, January 27, the governorship primary will be held at Umuahia Township Stadium, Punch reports.

The party urged all interested aspirants are requested to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.

The statement read partly:

“The sale of both forms begins today Friday, January 27 and ends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

“The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 am prompt.

“All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00 pm.

“Further directives from the State Party Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia would be communicated when necessary."

