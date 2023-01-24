There are loud calls within the PDP calling for Professor Uchenna Ikonne's replacement as the party's governorship candidate in Abia state

Some youths in the party alleged that Professor Ikonne's health is fragile and can't withstand the rigours of governance

The young party chieftains, insisted that Ikonne's health challenges might cause the PDP the governorship election

Umuahia - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Movement on Tuesday, January 24 called for the replacement of Professor Uchenna Ikonne as the party's governorship candidate in Abia state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing selected media houses in Abuja, the youths alleged that Ikonne displayed his frail health status at the Abia state PDP campaign kick-off at Umuahia sometime in November 2023.

Prof Ikonne has not publicly spoken on his rumoured ill-health. Photo credit: Abia PDP

Source: Facebook

They lamented that he was taken for treatment since then and he is yet to return.

The group warned the national leadership of the party to reconsider the “failing health” of Prof Ikonne, and find a replacement for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The briefing was addressed by Salahudeen Lukman, president, Gbe Benjamin Orduen, national secretary and Elekwachi Joshua, coordinator, southeast zone.

They said:

“The credible alternative before our party remains the substitution of runner up of the PDP Abia state gubernatorial primary election as consensus candidate to replace the ailing Prof Uchenna Ikonne.

“This became very sacrosanct and imperatively important to enable the good people of Abia and PDP members in Abia state continue to stand with our great party.

“Any attempt to impose or continue foisting on them a proven incapacitated individual as gubernatorial candidate will amount to deliberate ridicule, insensitivity and gross wickedness on the state despite their long time loyalty and firm support and believe in our great party since inception of the 4th republic in 1999.”

2023 elections: PDP G-5 governors politically irrelevant, says Nabena

On his part, Yekini Nabena, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has warned the party's leaders having a chummy relationship with the G5 governors of the PDP to retrace their steps.

Nabena, a former deputy spokesman of the APC, says the aggrieved governors from the opposition party are inconsequential.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated unequivocally that the governors have no major influence on voters ahead of the elections.

2023: UN, ECOWAS caution Nigeria against election violence

In a related development, the United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States on Tuesday, January 17, warned Nigeria against violence in this year’s general elections.

They gave the warning in Jos, Plateau state, at a mediation training and interactive engagement with some stakeholders.

The international organisations also stated that Nigeria can't afford any crisis because it would also affect the West African region.

Source: Legit.ng