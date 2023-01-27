An Abuja federal high court has granted an application that sought leave to serve the court papers on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over an allegation bordering on money laundering.

According to Daily Trust, the court granted the application that directed the service of the papers through the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

The order was a result of the ex-parte motion for a substituted service brought by Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through his counsel, John Ainetor and serve the paper on Atiku.

On Friday, January 20, Keyamo filed a write asking the court to compel Atiku to provide anti-corruption agencies with the details of a bank account that belonged to a company, Marine Float, and 2 other companies that were not disclosed but described as Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

It was alleged that the companies were used to launder money when Atiku served as vice president between 1999 and 2007.

The listed anti-graft agencies include the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Source: Legit.ng