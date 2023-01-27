Angry youths on Thursday, January 26th expressed their displeasure regarding the current state of the nation

They took to the street in Katsina state to protest the hardship they are facing presently under the Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration, to get the government's attention towards their plight

In fact, the aggrieved youths during the president's visit to the state on Thursday stoned the government's official, at the Kofar Kaura Underpass, and scare the crowd away after Buhari left

They staged a protest as President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, January 26th, commenced a two-day official visit to his home state, Katsina where he inaugurated some projects executed by the state government, Aminu Bello Masari.

The Punch reported that his first day in the state was marked by the protest by the youths decrying the hardship in the country.

Why the youths are angry

The youth staged the protest a few minutes after noon, shortly after the President inaugurated the Kofar Kaura Underpass in Katsina.

The protesters caused a commotion at the Kofar Kaura Underpass where they threw stones at the crowd after Buhari left the area.

The boys also set up bonfires along the Yahaya Madaki Way, a few metres from the underpass, while shouting: ‘We don’t need you,’ ‘We no go do,’ in Hausa.

They were subsequently dispersed with tear gas by security personnel.

