The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers state has been accused of an assassination attempt on a governorship candidate

This is as the candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers state have blamed the PDP for threatening his life after surviving an assassination attempt

Dumo Lulu-Briggs noted that the leadership of his party got a very scary report that Accord's Party secretariat was attacked by an alleged PDP gang, which makes the matter worse

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has laid a strong accusation against the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers state.

The governorship hopeful while speaking about how he escaped assassination on Saturday, January 21st, during a visit to the Etche Local Government Area of the state, revealed the PDP is threatening his life in the state.

Accord governorship candidate lament, says his life under threat by PDP in Rivers state. Photo credit: Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Source: Facebook

What really happened

Meanwhile, Lulu-Briggs and his team had gone to the LGA to ascertain reports of an attack on the Accord secretariat in the area when unidentified gunmen attacked his convoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His bulletproof vehicle was riddled with bullets, even as he managed to manoeuvre out of the area with the help of security men, The Punch report confirmed.

PDP behind my ordeals, Lulu-Briggs says

Speaking to newsmen, Lulu-Briggs confirmed the attack, stating that he was informed that the party’s secretariat in Igbo-Etche, Etche LHA was attacked, which necessitated his visit there.

He said that while on his way, the miscreants opened fire and rained bullets on his convoy.

According to him,

“We got a very damning report that our party secretariat was attacked by an organised PDP gang.

“So we had to go round to see what was going on in our secretariat. On our way there, the same boys opened fire.

“They attacked us, destroyed our vehicles., they shot at my vehicle. You can see my car. All my windscreen, and glasses chattered.”

2023 Elections: "Why I stand in solidarity with APC now" - Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reacted to the explosion that disrupted a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Thursday, January 19.

In a tweet on Thursday, Atiku said he was in solidarity with the APC and some of its members who were affected by the disasters.

He tweeted:

"On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery."

Primate Ayodele drops deadly prophesy about 2023, reveals politician that will die

In another development, Primate Ayodele has, in another prophecy predicted the death of a prominent politician that Nigerians will massively vote for in the 2023 election.

According to Ayodele, that politician did not need an election but should step down and take care of his health for his survival.

The cleric also urged INEC to ensure that it stands on its ground on the issue of BVAS, adding that there is no room for election rigging in the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng