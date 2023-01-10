The ruling has faulted PDP's reaction to the position of Bola Tinubu on fuel scarcity and new naira notes scarcity

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has sent a message to to Nigerians over Bola Tinubu's position on Fuel scarcity and new naira notes scarcity.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, the ruling party noted that Atiku Abubakar, Pflagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, twisted Tinubu's words.

APC reacts to Atiku's position on Tinubu's comment regarding fuel and new naira notes scarcity comment.

Source: Facebook

APC clears air on Tinubu's statement regarding fuel scarcity and new notes scarcity, blasts Atiku

The APC noted that Tinubu is not accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of plotting to scuttle the forthcoming election.

Onanauga said,

"Nigerians should no longer be in doubt about those working in cahoots with fifth columnists in the system to inflict avoidable pains on our hapless people for a political end.

"No sooner Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu empathised with the Nigerian people facing the dual crises of fuel and new Naira notes scarcity, than the opposition PDP and the Atiku camp issued a knee-jerk response, derailing from the issues, distorting Asiwaju’s statement and trying, in vain, to create a wedge between our presidential candidate and President Muhammadu Buhari.

"When the guilty are afraid of being uncovered, they try to push back with red-herring."

Tinubu is not blaming Buhari, PDP is the cause of all the hardship, APC says

Onanuga however revealed what Tinbuu really meant and whose attention he is seeking by his statement on Wednesday, at the APC rally in Ogun state.

He added,

"For the records, Asiwaju Tinubu during the APC campaign rally at Abeokuta on Wednesday, in his statement, did not mention, blame or accuse President Muhammadu Buhari for the current challenges in the country.

"Asiwaju Tinubu was only adverting the government’s attention to the sabotage being carried out by some Fifth Columnists in the system, possibly working in cahoots with the PDP.

"Atiku and his team can continue their indulgence in fake news and twisted narratives, they cannot change the minds of majority of Nigerians who have long rejected the PDP and Atiku, after their 16 wasted years in power."

