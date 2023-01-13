The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Aso Rock

Adeleke, who defeated the incumbent APC governor in July 2022 election in the state, commended Buhari for signing the electoral act

The governor said Buhari's action paved way for a free and fair election in Osun where local and international observers have hailed the election

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja for the first time since he was sworn-in in November last year.

Following his meeting with the president, the governor said he had come to greet the president and appreciate his move to sign the electoral act, adding that it is what Buhari should be commended for because it enabled a free and fair election in Osun.

According to Adeleke, Buhari was looking healthy and nice, adding that the President's action pave way for his victory in the state.

Adeleke, who was elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed how Nigerians and the international community had commended the conduct of the poll.

In the July election in Osun, Adeleke defeated the incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is also Buhari's party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng