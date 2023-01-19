Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has approved a four-day work-free day for public servants to allow them to collect their voters cards

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a circular issued on Wednesday, January 18

The work-free days will commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government has declared a four-day work-free day for public servants to enable them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general election.

This was disclosed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular issued on Wednesday, January 18, The Punch reported.

The Lagos State Government has declared a four-day work-free day for public servants to enable them collect their PVCs. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Muri-Okunola said the work-free days which have been approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

He added that the state government took the decision following the extension of the collection of PVCs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Public servants were, therefore, enjoined to collect their PVCs from designated INEC Centers before Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Breakdown of the work-free days by grade levels

Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for grade levels 01, 03, 07 and 15;

Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for grade levels 02, 04, 08 and 13;

Thursday, January 26, 2023, for grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17; and

Friday, January 27, 2023, for grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16.

“Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” Muri-Okunola said.

Fresh details emerge over PVC collection in Lagos as INEC responds to PDP's allegations

In another report, INEC has debunked allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that some of the commission's staff members are in conspiracy with the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the distribution of PVCs in the state.

Debunking this allegation, INEC's resident electoral commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 17 said there was no such development at the commission's office.

“It is pertinent to clarify and correct the frivolous accusation by PDP that some INEC staff are colluding with members of the ruling party in the state to deny some groups of people access to collect their PVCs," Agbaje said.

Source: Legit.ng