The hope that the PDP may resolve its internal crisis before the 2023 general elections is fastly fading away

This is as Governor Wike insisted on Tuesday, January 24, that he won't campaign for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The Rivers state governor listed the candidates he is backing as the general elections draw closer

Bonny Town, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has insisted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s campaigns in Rivers state do not include the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A report by The Nation indicates that Governor Wike said he would not campaign for Atiku because there was no understanding to warrant such support in Rivers.

Governor Wike insists he is not campaigning for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the Rivers state governor said this on Tuesday, January 24, in Bonny Town during the Local Government Campaign inauguration organised by the Rivers state PDP Campaign Council.

Wike said the PDP in Rivers state is campaigning for the:

Governorship candidate

Senatorial candidates

House of Representatives candidates

House of Assembly candidates

“Go home and have it on your mind that the PDP in Rivers State, we have taken governorship, we have taken the senatorial, we have taken the House of Representatives and we have taken the House of Assembly," Wike told Bonny people.

I can't force myself to campaign for you, throws shade at Atiku

Speaking further, Governor Wike said the candidates he listed were those who asked him to campaign for them.

In an apparent reference to Atiku, Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors, a group of the five aggrieved PDP governors, said no other person told him to campaign for him.

He said anybody who said Rivers was inconsequential would suffer repercussions for ignoring the state.

His words:

“That is the election we are doing here. These are the ones(candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him.

“I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

Wike's strong ally says Rivers state PDP will vote for Tinubu

In another report, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, the chairman of Ikwerre local government area, said the Rivers state chapter of the PDP has made up its mind to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku.

Nwanosike who is a strong ally of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said the Rivers PDP has pitched its tent with the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was also quoted as saying that the elders and opinion leaders in Rivers state have decided to dump Atiku and work for Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng