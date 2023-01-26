It does not really look like there is a chance for Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to get his deal on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s national chairmanship position.

This is as a spokesman of the PDP's presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, has hinted at what may come across as the party's final position on the call for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, January 26, Melaye described Ayu as the irremovable chairman of the PDP.

In the post, Ayu was seen with other former chairmen of the opposition political party.

The former Kogi federal lawmaker's post read:

"The irremovable National chairman of PDP supported by former National Chairmen."

See the post below:

