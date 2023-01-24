One of the strong politicians in Abia state and APC BoT member, Prince Benjamin Apugo, is backing Peter Obi for the 2023 presidency

The APC chieftain said the Labour Party presidential candidate is more competent than other contenders, including Bola Tinubu

Prince Apugo also snubbed the APC governorship candidate in Abia state, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, and declared support for the LP's guber flagbearer, Alex Otti

Ibeku Umuahia, Abia state - Prince Benjamin Apugo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Board of Trustees (BoT), has reportedly snubbed the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and declared support for the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi.

The APC chieftain made his position known when he addressed journalists at his country home in Ibeku Umuahia in Abia state, Vanguard reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Apugu is also backing the LP governorship candidate in the southeastern state, Dr Alex Otti.

Why I am backing Peter Obi, Prince Apugo reveals

Prince Apugo said he is backing Peter Obi because his integrity, competence and proven track record of achievements have put him ahead of other contenders for the presidential seat.

According to him, Obi’s presidential ambition and candidature have brought respect and honour to the Igbo race.

He added that this would be the first time Nigerians from different ethnic, religious and political backgrounds would be rallying behind a presidential candidate from the southeast.

The APC chieftain said those hoping to rig the 2023 elections would have to think of something else, expressing confidence that the era of manipulating election results was over.

He also expressed optimism that the forthcoming polls would give birth to a new Nigeria where merit and competence would count.

Alex Otti has capacity to rebuild Abia, says Apugo

Speaking further, Prince Apugo added he decided to back Otti because the LP governorship candidate has the capital to rebuild Abia state.

The APC chieftain denied endorsing his party's governorship candidate in Abia, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

He accused the APC-led federal government of neglecting Abia state, saying there is no federal presence in the state.

Source: Legit.ng