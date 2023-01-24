Peter Obi has warned Nigerians against voting for the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming election

The Labour Party's flag bearer accused both parties of delivering the structure of insecurity, killings and impunity on the people they were called to serve

According to Obi, Labour Party will be ensuring that Nigerians receive the structure with human empathy among other should he win the 2023 presidential election

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on all Nigerians to ensure that they do not cast their votes for the flag bearers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively.

Obi while speaking at the venue of his presidential campaign in Kano on Sunday, January 22, said politicians have been using the concept of party structure to deceive Nigerians. The video was monitored by Legit.ng.

Peter Obi said PDP and APC only brought pain and suffering to Nigerians. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Urging on citizens to secure their Permanent Voters' Card and cast their votes for the Labour Party, Obi said his party is interested in the structure of human beings and not insecurity and improvising the people.

His words:

"They will come here and tell you that they have structure, that structure is the structure of poverty; structure of no light structure of killing; structure of insecurity.

"That is the structure we want to take away and bring structure of human beings."

Why Nigerians should not vote for APC, PDP

Continuing, Obi said Nigerians have suffered a lot during the past administrations led by the PDP and the APC.

He said:

"You voted for an umbrella, you leaked and nearly hunger came on you; you voted for broom and they are sweeping you into hunger. Now, we want you to vote for human beings, that's what we want you to do.

"Vote for Labour Party, go there and look for LP - mama, papa and pikin - human beings, no more broom, no more this."

Hope rises for LP as top political party adopts Peter Obi as 2023 presidential candidate

The National Conscience Party had earlier adopted Peter Obi as its 2023 presidential election candidate.

The adoption and endorsement of Obi by the NCP was done by the national chairman of the party, Yunusa Tanko/

Tanko said that the party has come to the realisation that the manifesto of the Labour Party and the character of Peter Obi and his running mate align with NCP's ideologies.

"It's not true," Top APC chieftain speaks on supporting Peter Obi

Salihu Lukman, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress denied the claim that he is supporting.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party Lukman said he read with dismay, the claim that he has left Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of APC for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

According to Lukman, there is a need to appeal to Obidients to candidly recognise the shortcomings of Peter Obi.

