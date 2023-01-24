There are indications that the APC is losing more members and support to opposition parties, especially in the north

Evidence of this is a video shared on Tuesday, January 24, by Dino Melaye in which some APC youths were declaring support for PDP's Atiku Abubakar

In the same video clip, the youths in Bauchi were destroying banners and posters of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

Bauchi - The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has released a new video demarketing the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video Melaye shared via Facebook on Tuesday, January 24, some young northerners who were said to be APC members in Bauchi were destroying APC banners and posters.

The youths are declaring support for Atiku (Photo: Dino Melaye)

Source: Facebook

The youths in the state were declaring their support for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate, and Governor Bala Mohammed.

The former Kogi senator wrote on the social media platform:

"APC boys supporting Atiku and Governor Bala."

Source: Legit.ng