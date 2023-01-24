President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday January 23, commissioned the Lagos Rice Mill which is located at Imota are of the state.

According to to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the commissioning the rice mill will commence operation.

Sanwo-Olu says 250,000 Lagosians will get jobs with rice mill. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

Buhari commissioned the project during his visit to the state and will also commission other project by the Sanwo-Olu's administration.

Sanwo-Olu who made this known on his Twitter handle wrote:

"Today, Africa's largest rice mill, the Lagos Rice Mill begins production as H.E President @MBuhari officially commissioned the project to the joy of our residents. The Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, a 2 x 16 Metric Tonnes per hour mill, standing on an area of 8.5 hectares of land.

Going further, the governor declared that over 250,000 Lagosians will benefit from job opportunities directly and indirectly with the rice mill.

Lagos rice mill to generate 250,000 says Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

The governor added:

"With an annual paddy requirement of about 240,000 Metric Tonnes is set to produce 2.5 million bags of 50Kg rice per annum. The mill will generate about 250,000 direct and indirect jobs to Lagosians."

Source: Legit.ng