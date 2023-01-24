The heat is on and the race to the Aso Rock gets tougher by the day, for whoever succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari would not get the key to power on a platter of gold

In fact, the presidential candidates of the two major parties in Nigeria and their flagbearers are still in the business of convincing Nigerians to vote for either the APC or the PDP

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar took the campaign to Bayelsa and urged the people of the state not to vote for the ruling APC noting they have nothing good to offer them anymore

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, took the PDP campaign rally to Bayelsa state.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Atiku in Bayelsa said the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s administration has reduced Nigeria to nothing, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

In Bayelsa, Atiku urged the electorates not to vote for APC in the forthcoming general election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku makes fresh promises as he campaigns in Bayelsa

The former vice president who urged Nigerians not to vote for the ruling party in the coming polls, however, promised to carry every part of the country along if elected president next month, February 25th, 2023.

Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, Atiku who promised to implement his five key programmes, added that the country had never been this divided.

Atiku said,

“Don’t make the mistake of leaving PDP. You have provided governors, a president and you are going to provide many more, so the future of Nigeria and Bayelsa is tied to PDP.”

Niger Delta people need restructuring more, Atiku says in Bayelsa

He then promised that his administration would unify everyone to work for the development of the country, while adding that the people of the Niger Delta need the initiative more than any other part of the country, a report by The Nigerian Tribune confirmed.

Atiku added thus

“Here in Bayelsa state, you have faced a number of security challenges, you have lost so many people, due to breach of law and order. I promise I will restore security in this country."

