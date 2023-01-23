Senate President Ahmad Lawan has drummed support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lawan who spoke on Monday, January 23, at the ruling party's presidential rally in Bauchi also commended President Buhari for his achievements in the northeast

The Senate president said the northeast should for Tinubu and the APC to appreciate what Buhari has done for them

Bauchi - The President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has urged the northern region to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Lawan spoke on Monday, January 23, at the APC presidential rally in Bauchi state which was attended by the candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and other party stalwarts.

Senate President Lawan campaigns for Tinubu at the APC presidential rally in Bauchi on Monday, January 2023. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

This was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a member of the Tinubu Media Office.

Senate President Lawan hails Buhari

Addressing the rally, Lawan hailed President Buhari, saying he discharged himself creditably and made the ruling party proud.

He said the outpouring of people at the rally indicated the northeast appreciated the Buhari administration for liberating them from the menace of Boko Haram, amid other benefits.

"PDP abandoned the North East to Boko Haram. They left us in their hands to kill us, at a point when we complained they blamed us for it. But when you came, you liberated our people, you changed the story.

"It is incumbent upon us to continue to do what is expected of us by voting for the APC in appreciation of the benefits our people got from your leadership," he said.

APC governor asks north to back Tinubu

Also speaking at the rally held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed appreciation to President Buhari for many people-centred policies which enriched poor farmers and aided the poor and vulnerable.

The Kebbi state governor who spoke on behalf of APC governors said they are solidly behind the APC candidate in line with the directive of President Buhari for all party members to ensure the victory of "his friend and partner, Asiwaju Tinubu".

Bagudu urged the people of Bauchi State to replicate the support they have always accorded President Buhari to Tinubu in the February 25 election.

2023 elections: Senate President Ahmad Lawan working for Atiku, PDP? APC opens up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC presidential campaign council dismissed the allegation that Lawan was working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general election.

The campaign council on Thursday, December 22, passed a vote of confidence on the Senate President, saying he can never betray the ruling party.

The Bashir Machina Campaign Council had accused Lawan's supporters of making derogatory utterances against Tinubu.

