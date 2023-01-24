The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu was key to the transformation of Lagos State, according to Kashim Shettima.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“When Asiwaju became the governor of Lagos, you and I know that the fear of Lagos for the average northerner was the beginning of wisdom,” the APC vice presidential candidate said during a Lagos State banquet for President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

“Lagos was a super slum but because of the quality of this man’s ideas, Lagos is now the third-largest economy in Africa. From N600m, Lagos government is now generating N61b every month as the internally generated revenue, and Lagos is now projected to be the third-largest economy by the end of the decade.”

The former Borno State governor, who says Tinubu can bring his wealth of experience to bear if elected as Nigeria’s president next month, called on voters to queue behind the APC flagbearer.

He said President Buhari deserves commendation for Tinubu’s emergence as the APC presidential flagbearer and described the elections are a watershed in the country’s history.

“I will urge you all to vote for the one that would sustain the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari; for someone who has the integrity, the character, and the skillsets to catapult this nation to a higher pedestal,” Shettima added.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng