FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council has dismissed the allegation that the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general election.

The campaign council on Thursday, December 22, passed a vote of confidence on the Senate President, saying he can never betray the ruling party, The Punch reported.

The APC presidential campaign council has defended Senate president Lawan against the allegation of working for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the Bashir Machina Campaign Council had accused Lawan's supporters of making derogatory utterances against the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 21, the spokesman of Machina's campaign council, Husaini Isa, alleged that the anti-Tinubu utterances were made by Lawan’s supporters at the rally held in Nguru town based on video evidence circulated on social media.

He added that Lawan's supporters openly endorsed Atiku and the PDP in the video.

Lawan is a trusted party member, says Keyamo

Reacting on Thursday, December 22, the spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, dismissed the report, saying Lawan is a trusted party member.

The minister of state for Labour also expressed doubt that Machina supporters would stoop low to accuse the Senate president of working against his party.

He said those behind the allegation are PDP members.

“Lawan has always been in opposition to the PDP since 1999. So anybody waking over night to say that Lawan and his supporters are working for the PDP should examine himself.

“He is someone who has a large heart. I don’t think Machina or his camp can do that to him as speculated. It is a united family we have in the APC. The people peddling this rumour are in the PDP. They are fond of always peddling conspiracy theory.

“The only hope of the PDP winning the 2023 election is to say that people are working against the APC. It is all lies, blatant ones. The party is comfortable with Lawan," he said.

APC publicity director Bala Ibrahim also reacts

Also commenting on the development, the publicity director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, aligned with the position of the PCC spokesman.

He expressed concern that some people are working ‘assiduously’ to create friction within the party.

“Lawan has said times without number that after his loss to Tinubu, he is solidly committed to support him," Ibrahim noted.

He said the Senate president will campaign for Tinubu.

Nigerians react

Prince Charles said on Facebook:

"Atiku will continue to deceive himself with fake stories about APC leaders working for him till February next year."

Ebraheem Khaleel said:

"It doesn't change the fact that the host of Nigerians will vehemently reject the disastrous APC and its candidate. Atiku will definitely fare better than the entire candidates combine."

Goodhope Odinakachi said:

"U don't joke with a wounded lion and a northerner.. I hope u saw what happened in PDP primaries.. Someone stepped down for his regional brother.."

Tunde Topmost alleged:

"People don't know that Buhari wanted Lawan as flag bearer but when things turn upside down they have to support their brother indirectly."

