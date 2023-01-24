The APC presidential campaign stormed Bauchi state on Monday, January 23rd, to rally support for Bola Tinbuu and his running mate Kashim Shettima

Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari led the campaign team even as they made a stop at the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu

Speaking at the Emir's palace, Buhari maintained that he had not failed in fulfilling his promise made to Nigerians during the 2015 and 2019 general elections

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, in Bauchi state, revised the promise he made to Nigerians during the 20215 and 2019 general elections.

Buhari during his courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Adamu when he visited Bauchi in continuation of the All Progressives Congress Presidential and Governorship Campaign rallies said he has not failed Nigerians based on his campaign promises in the 2015 and 2019 elections, The Punch reported.

Buhari campaigns for Tinubu in Bauchi state. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

He said,

“I have not disappointed anybody.”

Buhari wowed by the crowd at Bauchi APC rally

On sighting the crowd who welcomed him in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Buhari claimed it was a demonstration of genuine love and loyalty to him from Nigerians, a report by Channels TV confirmed.

In a statement signed by the president’s special assistant on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said,

“I normally call on Emirs and Chiefs, whether on political or personal tours to states to show my gratitude.

“I made a promise and pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability and so far, I have not disappointed anybody.”

