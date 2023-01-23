Ahead of next month's presidential polls, more drama has begun to unfold between the camp of the APC and PDP

However, the PDP seems to have suffered the worst hit following the SPV scandal of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Reacting to this development, the APC presidential campaign council described Atiku as unfit to oversee the affairs of Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has suffered yet another sneer from the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a recent statement by the APC presidential campaign council publicity director, Bayo Onanuga described the PDP bannerman as a man that “lacks the character to be the president of Nigeria.”

Amid the long list of scandals attached to Atiku Abubakar, many political pundits still tip him as a favourite to win the presidential polls, next month. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the APC is calling for the apprehension of the PDP bannerman for allegedly operating Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) meant to siphon and divert public funds.

This according to Daily Trust was in response to PDP's call on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and probe the alleged drug activities of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC bannerman.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Meanwhile, in APC's statement, the party said:

“It is obvious that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are yet to recover from the bombshell the APC PCC released last week.”

An audio record of Atiku and one of his aides were said to have leaked on social media which was reported to have led to raging questions about his competence and credibility.

In further reaction to the scandal, the APC said:

“Since the scandal broke out, along with legal action to compel anti-graft agencies to perform their role, Atiku and his party, PDP, have laboured in vain to deflect and cover-up with their series of ad hominem arguments.

“Instead of Atiku to apologise to Nigerians for abusing his office and position of trust as vice-president in the past, his spokesmen continue to dig deeper in the hole they already found themselves.”

Meanwhile, the Atiku is yet to issue a statement debunking the alleged leaked audio and he has also yet to publicly deny it. This has further put questions on the lips of Nigerians about his antecedents and his chances in the 2023 presidential polls.

On the part of the APC, they said:

“Our stand remains that Atiku Abubakar lacks the character to be the president of Nigeria.

“He is unfit to lead our country because he can be an easy target for compromises that will be against national interest."

Source: Legit.ng