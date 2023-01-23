The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team has called for the immediate sack of the minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo, a serving minister in Nigeria is currently a spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council.

Premium Times reports that the spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council said that Keyamo should be sacked by the president for allegedly abusing the office that he holds as a minister.

Daniel Bwala while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, January 22, reportedly accused Keyamo of using the privileges and powers attached to his office to intimidate agencies of government.

In the past week, Keyamo had called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other relevant agencies to launch a probe on Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

The Punch reports that he also filed a suit before a court of jurisdiction against officials of the agencies asking the court to mandate the EFCC and the ICPC and Code of Conduct Bureau to arrest Atiku over alleged corruption cases after he had issued a 72-hour ultimatum to these organisations.

However, in his reaction, Bwala said the PDP believes President Buhari is committed to a free and fair election process and would stand for what is right.

His words:

“We are calling on the president, because we believe that he is committed to a free and fair process (election), to immediately sack the minister…for abusing the office that he has because that office is being paid for by taxpayers’ money…”

Source: Legit.ng