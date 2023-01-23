The governor of Plateau state has confirmed the appointment of ten new permanent secretaries for the state

Barely four months to the end of his administration, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has confirmed the appointment of ten new permanent secretaries for the state.

Lalong made the announcement on Monday, January 23rd, in a statement signed by his director of press and public affairs, Macham Makut, and sighted by Legit.ng on the Facebook page of the Government of Plateau State.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state has appointed 10 new Permanent Secretaries. Photo credit: Government of Plateau State

Source: Facebook

Lalong appoints 10 new permanent secretaries, gives reason

The statement read in part,

"Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has approved the appointment of 10 new permanent secretaries.

“They are to fill the vacancies created following the retirement/resignations of some permanent secretaries in the service of the state government.”

The details of the new perm secs

The statement named the newly appointed permanent secretaries as;

Keziah Dung (Barkin Ladi); Yusuf Gimba (Bassa); Gongden Sunday, (Mangu); Lamu Dennis, (Mangu); Peter Wuyep, (Kanke); Bapman Emmanuel (Mikang); Boniface Bankshuet (Mikang); Gotan James, (Pankshin); Salamatu Parlong (Pankshin) and Wuyep Zitta from the Langtang South LGA

The statement added that the new permanent secretaries were expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Victoria Gowon Hall, new Government House, Little Rayfield Jos by 10: 00am.

Source: Legit.ng