Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for Anocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituency of Anambra state, Dr. Valentine Ayika, has thrown his weight behind the candidature of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ayika, who did not hide his unalloyed support for Obi's candidacy, during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Friday, January 20, in Awka, noted that as a state legislator under Peter Obi, he knew a lot of good leadership qualities in the LP candidate which many Nigerians did not know.

Why I supported Obi, Ayika gives an important reason

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, who noted that Ayika's poster as ZLP NASS candidate with Peter Obi's image as LP presidential candidate is everywhere in Anambra state, quoted the ZLP candidate as saying that he would prefer to support Obi, who he can attest to his character, capacity and competence, than supporting any other person.

He said,

"I have many reasons to support Peter Obi to emerge the country's next president. First is that as member of the Anambra state House of Assembly under Peter Obi's government, I got to admire the LP presidential candidate's leadership qualities.

"The uprightness, prudence, stability, capacity and competence that he brought into governance was second to none. My belief is that with Peter Obi as president, Nigeria and Nigerians will be drawn out of their present 'hell,' and things will turn out better."

Why he is not supporting ZLP candidate, Ayika spills

On why he is not supporting the presidential candidate of ZLP, Dan Nwanyanwu, Ayika said,

"There are 18 political parties that fielded presidential candidates for the 2023 election in Nigeria. Whenever you listen to news; or whenever you listen to people talk or discuss politics, you can only hear about three candidates and their political parties. Prominent among them is LP's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

"By now, every reasonable Nigerian must have known where the tide is moving. As one who wishes Nigeria well, I am supporting Obi, despite the fact that I am contesting under ZLP. I know, with him as president, Nigeria will be liberated from its present security, political, religious and social problems. He also has the capacity to turn the economy of the country around."

A message for the youths

On his advice to Nigerians, Ayika begged Nigerian voters not to remain indifference about the current state of affairs in the country.

He called on the youths to collect their PVCs and turn out on the election day to vote.

Ayika said,

"I will urge Nigerian voters, especially the youths, to get their PVCs and ensure that they cast their votes according to their individual conscience. But for me, I will urge everybody to vote Peter Obi as president."

2023 elections: Peter Obi is better than other candidates, Obasanjo insists

In another report, former President Obasanjo said Peter Obi is better than his co-contestants in the forthcoming presidential election.

He made the comment on Thursday, January 19, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while featuring in an interactive session.

The former president had, in a New Year message, titled 'My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians', expressed his support for Obi.

