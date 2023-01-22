Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and AAC presidential candidate, says Atiku gets preferential treatment from security agencies

Sowore, a media entrepreneur, alleged that the PDP presidential candidate has 500 policemen attached to his convoy

The AAC presidential candidate says he has no single policeman attached to his campaign team or convoy

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC),says the convoy of Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, nearly ran into his vehicle in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital recently.

Sowore was in Ibadan during the week for his campaign activities.

Sowore accused the former vice president of intimidating citizens on the road with his convoy. Photo credit: @atiku

Speaking during the roundtable and closed-door meeting with the leadership of the 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates on Friday, January 20, the activist accused security agencies of being biased.

Sahara Reporters quoted him as saying:

“The security agencies have allegiance and loyalty to just a few people, that’s the truth.

“I was almost run out of the road in Ibadan just yesterday because Atiku was in Ibadan to campaign, I was also there to campaign but I had one car. Atiku had over forty and I had no police. Atiku has over 500 policemen attached to him.”

Sowore condemns 'preferential treatment' for Tinubu at Abuja meeting

PM News reports that the same meeting in Abuja, Sowore protested against the lopsided sitting arrangement at the venue of the National Peace Committee meeting with presidential candidates in Abuja.

An angry Sowore noticed that there was preferential treatment in the sitting arrangement with seats reserved for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP presidential candidates in the front row.

He lamented that other candidates including him were asked to sit at the back of the hall, stressing that the organisers should stop giving undue preference and treatment to some candidates.

