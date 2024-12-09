Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has made a revelation regarding the appointment of leaders in Nigeria

Obasanjo, during a recent interview, narrated how Satan makes appointments but disagreed that all leaders are ordained by God

The elder statesman who also voiced concern about the state of the nation, explained why Satan enthroned leaders will not succeed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that a leader made by Satan is bound to fail, while a leader chosen by God will succeed.

Obasanjo made this assertion on Sunday, December 8, during an interactive session on Zoom tagged “Boiling Point Arena,” hosted by a radio station in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo speaks on how Satan enthrone leaders. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The former president argued that just like God, Satan has the power to enthrone a leader, but he lacks salvation.

Obasanjo insisted that only leaders ordained by God will succeed while disagreeing with the notion that every leader is ordained by God.

Channels TV reported that the elder statesman also spoke on anti-corruption war in the country, his legacies in government and current events in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Obasanjo also clarified claims of being an accidental leader, and submitted that leaders are both born and made by God.

“So, I will say most leaders are prepared by God and they put in place by God and when that happens the chances of success are higher than when you make yourself a leader which may not be the act of God.

“And again people saying all leaders are made by God, I don’t accept that. A leader can also be made by Satan. In the case of Job, you can remember Satan was going up and down and went before God and God was commending Job but Satan said Job was upright to God because he has gotten from God.

“We must accept that Satan is real and he has power, he has no salvation but he has power and the power of Satan must not be underrated,” Obasanjo said.

Read more about Obasanjo here:

“How I almost became a drug addict”: Obasanjo speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo shared insights from his time as Chairman of the West African Drug Commission under the Kofi Annan Foundation.

He noted the disturbing shift in West Africa’s role from a drug transit hub to a significant consumer region.

Recalling his own near-encounter with smoking as a young man, Obasanjo emphasized how the early temptation to use psychoactive substances could have led to addiction had he not experienced severe coughing, which made him quit.

