Political parties and their candidates have been putting permutations in place to boast their chances in the 2023 election that is almost at the corner.

The leading political parties and their presidential candidates are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Chances of Tinubu, Atiku, others in the top 5 highest registered voters states

Source: Twitter



Many Nigerians, especially the youths, are determined to change the country's fortune in the forthcoming poll as they have massively registered to vote during the voters' registration.

States with the highest registered voters could have a great influence on the candidate that will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in May.

Thus, the 5 top states with registered voters are listed below and the chances of these political parties and their candidates are projected.

5 top states and the chances of APC, PDP and Labour party in them

Lagos, 7,060,195 registered voters

Lagos' population is projected to be around 20 million and according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over 7 million people have registered to vote in the state in the forthcoming poll.

The APC is likely to win the state due to the fact that it won the state in the last 2 general elections (2015 and 2019). The presidential candidate of the party is also a former governor of the state.

Kano, 5,921,370 registered voters

The northern state is the second-highest registered voter in the 2023 poll. Over 5 million people have registered to vote in the state based on INEC statistics.

Just like Lagos, APC is likely to win the state as well because the party has been controlling the state since 2015 and secured the highest votes for President Buhari in the last 2 elections.

Kaduna, 4,335,208 registered voters

The state is curring following Kano in terms of registered voters of over 4 million people.

Bola Tinubu of the APC may win the state in the forthcoming poll as the governor has consistently expressed that the ruling party has the highest chance in the February 25 presidential election.

Rivers, 3,537,190 registered voters

This is one of the toughest states in the forthcoming poll with over 3.5 million registered voters at the present as against 3.21 million recorded in 2019.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is likely to win the state despite the crisis rocking the party which is the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and the party's presidential candidate.

Katsina, 3,516,719 registered voters

Katsina is the fifth state with the highest number of registered voters in the 2023 election. Currently, more than 3.5 million people have registered to vote in the forthcoming poll.

Irrespective of the insecurity challenges in the state, the fact that President Buhari is from the state still gave the APC upper have above other political parties in the state.

