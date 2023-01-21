The presidential election would be conducted on Saturday, February 25, to decide President Buhari's successor

G-5 governors of the PDP have vowed to work against the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar

The governors led by Wike also promised to name their preferred candidate between Peter Obi and Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Yekini Nabena, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would not rely on the support of the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), otherwise known as G-5, to win the presidential poll.

Guardian reports that Nabena, who was the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, described the G-5 governors as confused, handicapped persons that lack the capacity to sway votes for the APC at the poll.

A chieftain of the APC, Yekini Nabena says that Tinubu doesn't need G-5 governors to win the 2023 presidential election. Credit: Seyi Makinde.

Legit.ng gathered that the G-5 governors comprising Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Nabena urged political leaders in the APC that were still romancing with the aggrieved five governors to rethink and retrace their steps.

G-5 governors have failed their people

Speaking at an interactive session with reporters in Abuja on Friday, January 21, he stated that except for Wike, the other four governors didn’t live up to the expectations of their people to deliver reasonable votes for any presidential candidate.

He said unless INEC delivers election materials to state government Houses directly and allows the governors to manipulate the process, the forthcoming general election would be beyond the reach of some poorly performing governors like Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi and Makinde, noting that Wike is an exception because he has some infrastructure to show his people.

When asked whether his party will embrace the G-5 if they decide to work for Tinubu, the Bayelsa-born politician said:

“The G-5 governors are confused and handicapped, whether as PDP men or as supporters of any opposition party.

“We have been hearing all manners of things. Today they are with Asiwaju, tomorrow they are with Peter Obi and next tomorrow they may work for Atiku. Which one do we believe?

“If they support our party and we win in the February presidential election, our members won’t see the G-5 governors as an ally to be trusted. Again if they change their minds and work for Atiku and (God forbid) PDP wins after all they have told Nigerians, they will still be treated like pariahs.

Nigerians must ignore Governor Wike, four other governors

Nabena urged Nigerians to ignore the “noise-making-governors”, adding that no serious presidential candidate was still counting on their support to win in February.

He added:

“The new Electoral Law has reduced dramatically the influence of sitting governors to do magic during election unless the electoral umpire decides to hand over the process to them. The less-performing governors are the worst for it because the electorate won’t listen to them on election day.

“Again, the new innovations as introduced by INEC, if religiously followed, is another challenge for those who think they can sway the vote. This BVAS is not anybody’s mate. People will decide and not governors any longer.

“I will advise those who are still waiting on the G-5 governors to shift their attention to the real voters because these governors won’t be at the polling unit on election day.”

