Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has blasted the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lack of sincerity in reconciling with the aggrieved governor.

The governor also said that Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman and Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate, should be held responsible if the reconciliation failed, The Punch reported.

Ayu alleged that the PDP leadership failed to put the right measure in place in addressing the demands of the G5 governors, also known as the integrity group.

Ortom made this known while speaking with journalists in an interview on Thursday, January 19.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the G5 governors include Ortom, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

Ortom is the chairman of the leader of group while Wike is the chairman.

The governor said:

“Arrogance, impunity, mischief, will not really help matters. One will expect that humility, it is said that you stoop down to conquer even if you want to make it.”

Ortom stressed that the crisis rocking the opposition would not have gotten to this stage if the PDP leaders have been proactive and humble in their approach.

