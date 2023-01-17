A former minister of youth and sports development under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the 2023 general elections will not be about political parties.

Vanguard reports that Solomon Dalung said that voters are keen on voting for competent candidates and not parties during the elections.

Former minister Solomon Dalung said Nigerians are focused on voting for individuals with competence and integrity and not political parties. Photo: Solomon Dalung

Speaking on Tuesday, January 17, while interacting with journalists in Jos, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency said candidates must learn to up their games ahead of the poll.

he also said that Nigerians especially those of voting age are more politically aware than in the past and that their considerations in the current political dispensation were about the qualities of candidates and not their political parties.

His words:

“Don’t be deceived, Nigerians are not going to elect parties, Nigerians are going to elect individuals.

“It is going to be a rainbow coalition in 2023, and it was the rainbow coalition that saved South Africa because it ended apartheid.

“In 2023 Nigerians with their votes will build a rainbow coalition that will end these political failures, the political gangsters and set the foundation of a new nation.

“A nation where people from different political backgrounds, different ideologies, different religions, different ethnicities will come together, and build a better country for Nigeria."

Nigerians rooting for integrity, character

Speaking further, the former minister said that voters across the country are rooting for candidates with competence and the right capacity to steer the affairs of the nation forward.

He said:

“For a candidate that has not been elected before, it is going to be his character, his integrity and past antecedents that will give him an edge.

“It is not going be how long a politician has been in government but what it has been able to achieve during that period.

“So it’s not a guarantee for any non-performing elected person to stand on the high ground of structures or number of years in office."

Source: Legit.ng