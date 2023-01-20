The managing director of the Nasarawa state Urban Development Board has been suspended by Governor Abdullahi Sule

In a letter signed by the Nasarawa SSG, the MD's suspension followed allegations that campaign billboards of various political parties and their supporters were destroyed unjustly

The MD's suspension is with immediate effect as he is expected to hand over affairs of the baord to the most senior director

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday, January 20, approved the suspension of the managing director of the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB) over the alleged destruction of campaign billboards.

PM News reports that the MD's suspension was contained in a letter signed on behalf of the governor by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Muhammed Ubandoma-Aliyu.

Governor Sule has suspended the managing director of the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB). Photo: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

Ubandoma-Aliyu in the letter announced that the MD's suspension which would be without pay is with immediate effect.

He also noted that the suspension remains indefinite pending the outcome of an investigation on the allegations against him.

His words:

“There have been a series of complaints regarding the indiscriminate destruction of billboards erected by politicians and their supporters; for the purpose of canvassing for votes in the 2023 general elections, including the ruling party."

MD to hand over to the most senior director in the agency

Also stating that the action of the MD was without recourse for permission from relevant quarters, Ubandoma-Aliyu described his action as insubordination to constituted authority.

He said:

“The action of the MD of NUDB was taken without recourse for permission from constituted authority and it depicts insensitivity to the need to conduct the elections under an atmosphere free from acrimony and rancour.

“The unwarranted destruction of the billboards was tantamount to negligence, insubordination and misconduct."

Furthermore, the MD of NUDB is expected to hand over the affairs of the agency to the most senior director with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng