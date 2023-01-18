FCT, Abuja - The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been handed a favourable judgement by the Federal High Court in Abuja after it dismissed the suit filed by barrister Osigwe Momoh seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu as the flagbearer of the ruling party.

As reported by The Nation, Momoh filed the suit on the premise that the APC settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket for next month's presidential polls.

While issuing the verdict, Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to have approached the court on the issue.

The presiding judge went further to state that a favourable verdict would not be handed to the plaintiff due to a lack of evidence that he is a card-carrying member of the party.

The judge also stated that the court would have also heard the case if the plaintiff participated in the primary elections that produced Tinubu as the flagbearer of the APC, hence the court will not be able to rule over the case.

On the part of the plaintiff, the nomination of Tinubu and his running who are both of the same faith does not depict the principle of inclusivity in a country that is of diverse religions and ethnicity.

He said APC, Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – “are under a constitutional duty to ensure that the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any persons or group of persons take control of the Government of Nigeria or any part thereof except in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution."

Momoh said:

“The nomination of Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidate of the APC being persons of the same religious faith is exclusionary, divisive and capable of polarizing the country along religious lines and it runs counter to the sacrosanct principles of social justice.”

Momoh prayed the court for, among others, an order nullifying the candidature of APC and Tinubu from participating in the presidential election on the ground that the nomination of Muslim-Muslim candidacy is unconstitutional and against the spirit and letters of sections 14, 15 and 224 of the 1999 Constitution.

