The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shetima, has described as acts of terrorism the multiple attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some states.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi at the palace of Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, Emir of Gwandu on Wednesday, January 18, Shettima called on all Nigerians to condemn the act of vandalism of government property, The Cable reports.

The former Borno governor noted that nobody in Nigeria can force himself into power through threats, intimidation, and blackmail.

Shettima added that the sit-at-home order in operation across the southeast courtesy of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not in tandem with modern democratic practice.

He said:

“Nobody in this country can force himself into power through threats, intimidation, and blackmail.

"Politics and democracy is a game of numbers, your ability to reach out and build bridges and win the hearts and minds of people is much more important than issuing threats and intimidation.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The northern politician urged Nigerians to uphold peace in a bid too fasttrack socioeconomic development and political stability in the polity.

Source: Legit.ng