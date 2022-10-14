Nigerians have reacted with awe to the lovely and legible handwriting of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shettima's writing surfaced online after he shared via Twitter on Thursday, October 13, his handwritten condolence to the bereaved family of Hajiya Muinat Bola Shagaya, whose mother, Alhaja Sahadat Abdulraheem, passed on recently.

Interestingly, the APC vice presidential candidate is left-handed (Photo: @KashimSM)

Source: Twitter

The condolence message read:

The condolence message was penned on Thursday, October 13 (Photo: @KashimSM)

Source: Twitter

The former Borno governor tweeted that the late matriarch's legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren.

Shettima said:

"I was in Ilorin today to condole with the venerable family of Hajiya Muinat Bola Shagaya over the passing of her beloved mother, Alhaja Sahadat Abdulraheem.

The matriarch’s legacy lives in those she left behind and Nigeria has benefited from the pace-setting children she raised."

But for most Nigerians on social media, including supporters of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi (Obidients), it was more of what Shettimma's handwriting for the condolence message looked like, hence the following reactions:

@KingAkinwande:

"Your handwriting is so fine ...I love it ✔"

@zobiafri"

"Omo see handwriting.. beautiful"

@strandose:

"What a nice handwriting! May Allah forgive her and grant her jannah."

@buubermmb:

"Beautiful handwriting "

@HelironT:

"The handwriting is so fine but I'm still voting for Peter Obi."

@mubarakng:

"What a beautiful handwriting. Our VP aspirant is left-handed. Is it true that all left-handed people are brilliant? Yours is certainly beyond doubt sir."

@Momopee2:

"This handwriting "

@simonandsusan:

"Your handwriting is so beautiful Sir. I love it. I'm Obidient anyways."

@Storex_Akeem:

"The handwriting caught my attention..... It's simply impeccable"

Source: Legit.ng