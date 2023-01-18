The leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party is enmeshed in a serious internal crisis among stakeholders and members of the party

But monarchs in Rivers state have expressed disappointment over the lingering crisis in the PDP spearheaded by the G-5 governors who have insisted until their demands are met, they would be no peace

Meanwhile, the governor earlier announced in December 2022, that he would name his preferred presidential candidate by January 2023

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been sent a strong message ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Rivers state and Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom, HRM Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, Oloh De IV, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse has told Governor Nyesom Wike that his supporters were tired of him and his G-5 alliance’s dilly-dallying on naming their preferred presidential candidate for next month’s election.

Wike urged Rivers monarch to be patient regarding naming his presidential candidate

The monarch on Wednesday, January 18, raised the growing concern among the governor’s associates and party supporters at Rumuji-Odegwe town where Wike led the statewide PDP campaigns rally to Emohua Local Government Area, Vanguard reported.

Despite the traditional ruler spilling the people’s frustrations on the development, Governor Wike who had assured the day before that he and allies were close to deciding on who to support, continued with the suspense at the rally, rationalising instead that the eventual choice candidate would be a man of integrity.

He said,

“Chief Awuse has said we are tired of waiting. Indeed we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry. You’ve been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from and go and do what you have been told to do.

“I can assure you all these buccaneers, all these vampires, we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important, we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important. If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them.

“Enough is enough. So let me apologise and plead with Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua Local Government, it is almost time, endure. Very soon you’ll hear and I can assure them, no going back.”

