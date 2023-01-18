Supporters of the G5 governors will be intimated on the presidential candidate to vote for at the 2023 elections

This information on plans by the governors was given by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Tuesday, January 17

Wike said an announcement will be made on who their supporters are expected to vote for from the national level to the states

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, January 17, said that talks with the G5 governors on who to support for the 2023 presidential election will soon be concluded.

Speaking while flagging off the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwerre Local Government Area, the governor said he will ensure that the people and his supporters are briefed on who to cast their votes for on February 25.

Governor Wike has said that the G5 governors will soon conclude with plans on who their supporters should vote for during the election. Photo: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

In a video monitored by Legit.ng, Wike said that the people of Rivers state have been totally sensitised on the preferred voting pattern that will favour the state at the presidential level, the Senate, House of Representatives and state government level.

He also expressed his utmost conviction that there would be no room for manipulation in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

His words:

“This time, no army will do anything. No Fakorode will do any thing. No police will do anything. Now, it is one man, one vote. All the votes must be in one basket from the governorship to the House of Assembly. The other one we are concluding. When we conclude, you will be told.

“Nobody should intimidate you. Nobody should tell you any story. We are free-born of this country. We are not second-class citizens. Nobody can tell us anything. I dare them. Let anybody do any funny thing, We’ll tell them we are from Rivers State."

Source: Legit.ng