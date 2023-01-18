NNPP flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso on Wednesday, took the presidential conversation to Chatham House in the United Kingdom

While speaking on his plans for Nigerian and other political happenings in recent days, Kwankwaso mocked the Labour Party and its flagbearer, Peter Obi

Speaking on his why he refused to merge with the LP, Kwankwaso said, Labour Party is like "Andrews Liver Salt" that rises and falls all of a sudden

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, January 18, mocked Labour Party (LP).

At Chatham House, while speaking on why he refused to merge with Peter Obi's party, Kwankwaso said the Labour Party, is like "Andrews Liver Salt", that rises and falls down all of a sudden, Channels TV reported.

Kwankwaso berates Peter Obi while giving his speech at Chatham House in the UK. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso mocked Labour Party

While taking a swipe at Peter Obi, LP's flagbearer, Kwankwaso said;

"Our party (NNPP) is the only grown party in Nigeria today... to us (Labour Party), is like "Andrews Liver Salt" just came (all of a sudden) keeps rising and now it's coming down. That's the reality, take note of it."

Kwankwaso said this during his appearance at the London-based Chatham House, where he spoke on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: Service delivery and policy alternatives’.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the media on Twitter and reacted to the development.

@vonasc tweeted:

"HE Peter Obi did not mention any party or persons name in his Chattam House...kwankwaso just needs some more highlights for himself by demarketing Labour party that the world is documenting already."

@I_vomitSense tweeted:

"Because of a simple question oo, you're now profiling a particular ethnic group and region.

"Wisdom is profitable to direct."

@Mr_CHIDI_PETERS tweeted:

"We hear you sir... We want you to see this race to the end..

"Kindly help us complete the Lord's work in the North.. Regardless of what you say to us, we love you.."

@iamshurubab tweeted:

"Vawulence ."

@Uzo_wmh tweeted:

"This speech is a very seasoned one, keep cooking."

Source: Legit.ng