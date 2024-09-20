Olusegun Obasanjo has asserted that some of the people currently in government should be in jail

Obasanjo stated this on Thursday, September 19, while speaking at the memorial lecture of Denis Joseph Slattery

According to Obasanjo, public officials with “questionable” integrity cannot make good decisions that will benefit the Nigerian masses

Victoria Island, Lagos state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said some Nigerian leaders should be permanently in jail for their past criminal misconduct and misdemeanours.

As reported by The Nation on Friday, September 20, Obasanjo spoke virtually at the memorial lecture of Denis Joseph Slattery, the late cleric.

The Cable also noted Obasanjo's stance.

The former Nigerian leader asserted that government officials with “questionable” integrity cannot make fair decisions for the greater good.

The 87-year-old said:

“If you look clinically at the people in government today at both executive and legislative levels, some of them should be permanently behind bars for their past misdemeanour and criminal misconduct.

“You cannot expect thieves to give good judgement in favour of the owner of the property.”

Furthermore, 'Obj' as Obasanjo is fondly called, stated that Nigeria must begin to recruit selfless and transformational leaders to take over the mantle of leadership from those he described as “transactional” leaders.

He, therefore, called for the grooming of new leaders who are selfless and willing to sacrifice for the greater good of Africa.

Obasanjo meets Babangida, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo; ex-military ruler Ibrahim Babangida; and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; met behind closed-doors in Minna, Niger state.

Obasanjo flew in from Benin City, Edo state, after attending the 90th birthday celebration of the Esama of Benin kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion

Former national security adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), was also present at the strategic meeting.

