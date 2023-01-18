The PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has received major backing ahead of the 2023 general elections

This is as Governor Ademola Adeleke assured the PDP aspirant Adebutu that he would tell him how he defeated the immediate past governor of Osun state

Meanwhile, the Osun state governor was in the state on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, to rally support for Adebutu ahead of the polls

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has promised to reveal “the secret” of his victory at the July 16, 2022 governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Adeleke made this disclosure on Wednesday, January 18, during his visit to the state to rally support for the PDP gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2023 polls, Channels TV reported.

Adeleke makes a solid promise to Adebutu, ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: Senator Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

Adeleke vows to leak top secret

“I will tell my brother, Lado my secret and the strategies we used to win in Osun,” Adeleke told party supporters at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Adeleke rallies support for Adebutu ahead of 2023 polls

Adeleke said the PDP will replicate its victory in Osun in the forthcoming governorship election in Ogun by displacing the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) administration led by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“What I have to tell you is that the victory that happened in Osun will be replicated in Ogun by God’s grace. The revolution has started in Osun.

“Now that I have come to Ogun, light has come and when light comes, darkness vanishes,” the Osun governor said.

Meanwhile, Adeleke of the PDP surprisingly defeated the then-incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola when he won 17 out of the 30 local government areas at the July 16 poll last year.

Osun: What really happened in 2018 guber election - Governor Adeleke finally spills

The governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, has claimed that the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state was rigged.

At the reception of the leadership of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in his office on Tuesday, January 10, Governor Adeleke alleged a lot of irregularities marred the 2018 poll, adding that although he won, he was cheated.

However, Adeleke told the Christian leader on Tuesday that despite being “cheated”, he still had faith in God that he would be governor of the state someday.

Shivers for Adeleke as APC chieftains, others welcome Oyetola to Osun, make strong vow

Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters on Monday welcomed former governor Adegboyega Oyetola into Osun State as he returned from vacation.

Oyetola had left the state before Senator Ademola Adeleke was sworn in on November 28.

It was learned that Oyetola was in Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj.

Source: Legit.ng