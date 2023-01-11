Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, on Tuesday, January 10, claimed that the Osun 2018 guber poll was marred with a lot of irregularities

Osun - The governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, has claimed that the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state was rigged.

At the reception of the leadership of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in his office on Tuesday, January 10, Governor Adeleke alleged a lot of irregularities marred the 2018 poll, adding that although he won, he was cheated.

However, Adeleke told the Christian leader on Tuesday that despite being “cheated”, he still had faith in God that he would be governor of the state someday.

Recounting his experience at the time, Adeleke said:

“When I look at my story, God has been so faithful to me. My own story is different, I always defeat an incumbent. I have to thank God for what he has done for us in Osun because we prayed and won. We won in 2018 too but were cheated yet we didn’t give up,” he said.

“The crowd I saw on the day I returned from the US after studying, I know God is ready for us. So, we changed our prayer in 2022 that if we win, every evil person that wants to stop us, God should clear them away. So, be specific in what you pray for because God listens.”

Moving forward, the governor reiterated that his administration is poised and focused on developing the southwest state.

He added that soon his efforts after 100 days in office will be obvious for everyone in the state and beyond to see.

His words:

“Our 100 days programmes have already begun and in no time, it will manifest for everyone to see. Osun State will move forward.

“Some people want to use religion to divide us. In my own administration, that will not be tolerated.”

Osun: Witness revealed how Adeleke obtained degree certificate in 24 days

The chairman of the Osun State Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee, Reverend Samuel Bunmi Jenyo, who claimed to be personal assistant to Governor Adeleke, has said the governor obtained his degree in 24 days.

Reverend Jenyo said Adeleke obtained his Diploma Certificate from Penn Foster High School on 16th July, 2021 and degree from Atlanta Metropolitan College on 9th of August 2021.

Jenyo made the revelation on Friday, December 23, while testifying before Justice Tertsea Kume-led tribunal at the resumed hearing of the petition filed by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the State, This Day report also confirmed.

