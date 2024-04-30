A young lady who sat for the 2024 JAMB UTME has been weeping after she checked the result and saw her score

The lady who is a science student scored 289, but she is dissatisfied with her performance in JAMB as she wanted to score 300

The girl was hoping to get a scholarship offer if she had been able to score 300 in JAMB instead of 289

A Nigerian girl has checked her 2024 JAMB result but she is not happy about the score she got.

Her story was shared on X by Alex Onyia, who said the girl had been weeping after checking the result using the SMS method.

The girl wept because she scored 289 in JAMB. Photo credit: Getty Images/Daisy-Daisy and JAMB. Girl's image used for illustration only.

Alex said the girl was sad because she scored 289, which, to her, was not a satisfactory performance.

Nigerian girl weeps after checking 2024 JAMB result

He said the JAMB UTME candidate was hoping to score 300 so that she would be qualified for a scholarship offer.

The girl's result shared by Alex shows that she scored 57 in UTME use of English, and got 87 marks in physics.

She also scored 68 in biology and 77 in chemistry, giving her a JAMB aggregate score of 289.

Alex wrote while sharing the result on X:

"This youngster from my village just shared her JAMB result with me this morning and has been in tears. She scored 289 and believed she did so poorly. She was determined to score above 300 to enable her access the full scholarship offer. I'm happy she did well but she has been crying since morning uncontrollably. I don't even know what to do."

Reactions as girl weeps after checking her JAMB

@OnyxEyefee said:

"Let your student take SAT, I believe they will get scholarship scores. I do not trust JAMB anymore, all these Nigerian institutions have gone rogue."

@AdenikeAwe1 said:

"How much is the scholarship? Please tell her she is very valuable, she is good for a million things."

