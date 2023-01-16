Dino Melaye, a former Kogi senator, has alleged that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC is not a true Muslim

Melaye in a tweet on Monday, January 16, claimed Tinubu does not know the basics of Islam, adding that he is just trying to learn them for political reasons

The PDP chieftain said this after releasing videos in which he appeared to have defeated Tinubu in a Fathia recitation challenge

Full of drama as he always is, Dino Melaye has released the result of what he described as the Fathia recitation challenge between himself and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a set of videos he released on Twitter on Monday, January 16, Melaye who happens to be a spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign council, revealed how he beat Tinubu in the challenge.

Melaye said Tinubu is not a true Muslim (Photo: Dino Melaye, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

The former Kogi senator alleged that APC presidential candidate is not a Muslim, but an emergency one who is trying to learn the basics of Islams only for political purposes.

Melaye, therefore, called on Nigerians to vote out the former Lagos governor in the February 25 election.

He wrote:

"Emilokan is not a Muslim but an emergency Muslim trying to learn the basics in Islam for political purposes. Vote him out."

2023: Everything about Bola Tinubu is controversial, says Dino Melaye

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that everything surrounding the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is controversial.

Melaye stated that this is contrary to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose public profile is clean and in the public domain.

Speaking on Thursday, December 1, Melaye claimed that the PDP presidential flag bearer has a verifiable historical background, unlike Tinubu.

His words:

“Atiku Abubakar as an individual, you will read his biography, you will read his autobiography, you will read his history and if you read it 40 or 30 years ago it is still talking about the same person.

“You can identify his classmates, you can read about the schools he attended, there no controversy about where he is from, Jada, there is no controversy about Atiku Abubakar but everything about Bola Ahmed Tinubu is controversial, mysteriously controversial.”

