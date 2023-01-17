The Presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is not relaxing in his quest to take over power from President Muhamamdu Buhari

Ahead of next month's election, Peter Obi will meet with Christian leaders and Islamic leaders as well as monarchs in Kaduna state

Meanwhile, Obi was at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Monday where he shared his plans for Nigeria but was heavily criticised by the APC

After an interesting conversation at Chatham House on Monday, January 16, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will interact with religious leaders in Southern Kaduna as well as visit Emirs palaces.

The LP flagbearer would also hold a rally at Ahmadu Bello Stadium and also meet students of various institutions and party loyalists to canvass support for his party, Daily Trust reported.

Obi's next move revealed

Dr Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman of the presidential council, disclosed this at a news briefing in the state.

He also said Obi would visit the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, and Emir of Jema’a in Kafancan town in the Southern part of the state.

Agenda revealed

The agenda includes Securing and Uniting Nigeria, Effective legal and institutional reforms (rule of law, corruption and government effectiveness), Leap frogging Nigeria from oil to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and more.

