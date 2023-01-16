Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has revealed his agenda to revive epileptic power in Nigeria

The former governor of Anambra state disclosed that he is the only former governor in Nigeria that left office without owing pension or gratuity.

He said this while speaking at the Chatham House, a research institute in the United Kingdom, where he unveiled his unique plans for Nigeria if elected as president.

Obi said he and his team are trying to destroy the structure of criminality, noting that "the big boys who are selling generators" would be seriously dealt with.

The former governor of Anambra decried that Nigeria today generate about 60,000 megawatts of electricity for 200 million people.

He said:

"I am going to declare war on power and solve the problem. Anybody that stands in the way, so be it."

However, it is pertinent to note that just like Peter Obi, other presidential candidates in the 2023 election have also promised to restore electricity in Nigeria to make businesses thrive.

Also, Obi's position on the alleged big boys selling generators to be dealt with is ambiguous as it cannot be ascertained that those who are selling generators are the cause of epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

